Respecting each child's individuality is so important

TWENTY-FIVE years ago, Jenny Blain opened the Denning Montessori Nursery and Forest School in Fawley.

She chose Fawley because it was the stand-out location, described by one of the UK’s leading Montessorians as “paradise” for children, and is just seven minutes from Henley town centre.

The nursery has always been about quality rather than quantity and some parents have said it is one of Henley’s best-kept secrets.

It is no ordinary nursery school but the difference comes from a number of different factors that together make it unique and extra special.

It has had a profound impact on the lives of children and parents.

The school’s ethos and values are driven by Jenny’s desire to respect each child as a unique individual and to give them all the very best start in life.

People notice the difference between Denning Montessori children and others — big follow-on schools have frequently talked about it, as have parents and indeed children themselves.

Former Denning children are typically happy, confident and well-balanced with high self-esteem, a love of learning and the life skills to be able to get on and fulfil their potential.

With free entitlement, the school is affordable.

