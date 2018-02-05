Monday, 05 February 2018

We're specialists in teaching music through play

MUSICAL Bumps are excited to bring their outstanding music classes to Henley, Harpsden and Caversham.

The Musical Bumps programme has been developed over 15 years by both music and early years experts.

Whether you have a baby, toddler or pre-schooler there is an age-specific class tailored to your child’s stage of development.

The programme follows the “Kodály” principles of teaching music through play with a focus on fun to engage your child as they acquire a solid foundation for music.

The classes provide many other benefits including the development of language, non-verbal communication, social confidence and gross/fine motor skills. We sing familiar nursery rhymes, new songs from around the world and specialist music written by the Musical Bumps team.

Your child will enjoy dancing, playing percussion, interacting with puppets and sensory stimulus.

As the parent or carer you are encouraged to play a key interactive role, making it a great bonding experience for you and your child.

Classes run on Friday mornings at Henley Cricket Club, Friday afternoons at Harpsden Village Hall, and in Caversham on Monday and Thursday mornings.

For a free taster class, please contact Vicki Joyce by emailing vicki.joyce@
musicalbumps.com — or call 07813 194040.

