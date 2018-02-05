Toddlers have a licence to roam the great outdoors

GIVE your child a licence to roam the great outdoors — by taking them to the new “Little Squirrels” club for toddlers at Shiplake Village Nursery.

Set in a rural position close to the heart of the village, the nursery is now taking children as young as two.

As well as a dedicated garden space with mud kitchen, willow den and herb garden, we run outdoor activities from walks into the nearby woods to collect sticks and fauna or heading off to spot and record bugs and local wildlife.

“Little Squirrels” is just one of the many classes run by the nursery — which follows the Early Years Foundation stage framework to monitor learning and development.

We also have a weekly drama class where we explore an imaginary world and run tasty cookery sessions. One of our most popular sessions is our weekly visit to Shiplake C of E Primary School. This helps the children with a seamless transition to big school.

We have a great team who really nurture the children’s interests and provide a safe environment for growth and development through play.

They would love to show you around our nursery. To arrange a visit, call 01189 404738 or email manager@

shiplakevillagenursery.co.uk

Visit us online at www.

shiplakevillagenursery.co.uk or find us on Facebook.