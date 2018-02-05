Monday, 05 February 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Toddlers have a licence to roam the great outdoors

Toddlers have a licence to roam the great outdoors

GIVE your child a licence to roam the great outdoors — by taking them to the new “Little Squirrels” club for toddlers at Shiplake Village Nursery.

Set in a rural position close to the heart of the village, the nursery is now taking children as young as two.

As well as a dedicated garden space with mud kitchen, willow den and herb garden, we run outdoor activities from walks into the nearby woods to collect sticks and fauna or heading off to spot and record bugs and local wildlife.

“Little Squirrels” is just one of the many classes run by the nursery — which follows the Early Years Foundation stage framework to monitor learning and development.

We also have a weekly drama class where we explore an imaginary world and run tasty cookery sessions. One of our most popular sessions is our weekly visit to Shiplake C of E Primary School. This helps the children with a seamless transition to big school.

We have a great team who really nurture the children’s interests and provide a safe environment for growth and development through play.

They would love to show you around our nursery. To arrange a visit, call 01189 404738 or email manager@
shiplakevillagenursery.co.uk

Visit us online at www.
shiplakevillagenursery.co.uk or find us on Facebook.

Bumps and Babies

Looking for a job?

Residential Care Workers

Location HENLEY ON THAMES

FANTASTIC OPPORTUNITY FOR FULL TIME CARE WORKERS We provide respite care to children and young people, aged 6 to 25 ...

 

St Mary's School jobs

Location Henley on Thames

St. Mary’s School is a co-educational day school, for children from 3 to 11 years old, set in a beautiful residential ...

 

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33