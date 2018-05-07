Pre-school has big plans for term ahead

THE staff at Sacred Heart Pre-School are a professional and fully qualified team.

We have many plans for the term ahead to get the children out and about in the local community.

Recent visits into the town and local community proved successful and these will continue to be a part of the pre-school week.

There are plans afoot to redevelop part of the outside space to incorporate an area for flowers and herbs to enhance the learning experience.

We are currently enrolled in the Tesco blue token scheme and will use any donation from this to improve our outdoor learning facilities.

We are holding an open day on Friday, May 11, from 9am until 2.30pm and welcome a visit from any parents with pre-school age children (or nearly!).

We will have activities laid on for your child and the preschool team will be on hand to answer any queries you may have regarding the beginning of your child’s education.

Please feel free to pop in and have a look round at what we can offer your little one on their learning journey. If you are unable to attend our open day, please do call us on (01491) 413892 for an chat or to arrange a complimentary stay and play.

We currently have places available for two-and-a-half- to four-year-olds.

For more information, visit the pre-school online at www.sacredheartpreschool.

co.uk — or watch the promotional video at www.vimeo.com/266721263

About Sacred Heart Preschool

The emphasis remains on continued training for our preschool practitioners to further increase our scope and learning methods for the benefit to our setting’s children.

We have a strong and varied skill base within our preschool team, enabling us to get the very best from our boys and girls on a daily basis.

The team are keen to involve parents every step of the way with their children’s development.

A positive relationship between key workers and parents is a proven way to ensure your little ones get the most from their preschool education.

We can be flexible with your session requirements from week to week and are able to offer extra “ad hoc” sessions at a day’s notice