Our app is perfect for keeping in touch

TREETOPS Nursery in Station Road, Henley, is delighted to reveal its brand-new image.

Treetops Nursery is part of the Countryside Nurseries group. The new logo and colour palette build on the company’s established brand and reflect Countryside’s modern and dynamic approach to providing high quality care and education for children under five years.

Angela Palmer Moore started the family-run group in 1991 with an ethos of caring for children, families and staff and offering a professional level of service.

Over the last 27 years the group has adapted to many changes and continues to keep abreast of the latest research and thinking on best practice while providing homely, nurturing care and stimulating education for children.

Over the last 12 months since the directors brought in Liz Richardson to run the group, she has worked on consolidating the business by increasing the investment in resources, staff training and a new nursery management system called “Famly”.

The investment in resources has enhanced the environments for children enabling staff to support children’s wellbeing and ensure that they make good progress in their learning.

Increasing investment in staff training has been exciting and stimulating for staff, helping to retain our strong staff team and to attract well-qualified new recruits.

The introduction of the “Famly” nursery management software has improved communication with parents through the Famly app, which enables the nursery to share information in real time about each child’s day together with observations, photographs, and children’s learning journeys.

The new website will enable parents to access information about the nurseries more easily, as well as providing information for staff interested in a career with Countryside Nurseries.

Come and discover more about Treetops Nursery at our family fun day today (Friday, May 11).

• For more information, visit us online at www.

countrysidenurseries.co.uk or call Sarah on (01491) 413336.