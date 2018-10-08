Parents can save money on childcare at our nursery

TREETOPS Nursery is now taking booking from parents who want to take advantage of the 30 hours funded childcare for three- and four-year-olds.

Eligible children can access a place for this term as long as they book before October 10, 2018. We are also taking bookings for the spring term starting in January 2019.

This means that parents will pay much less for their childcare. Call Amy on the number below to find out what it would mean for you.

Although the funding covers 30 hours a week for 38 weeks, many working parents need nursery care for longer and so Treetops is also offering the funding “stretched” as 22 funded hours per week for 51 weeks. In addition to places for the funded hours they are offering places that enable parents to have a combination of funded and paid-for hours.

Parents are eligible if they earn more than the equivalent of 16 hours at the national living wage or minimum wage per week and earn less than £100,000 per year.

Parents should check their eligibility and register on the Childcare Choices website at www.childcarechoices.gov.uk then call Amy at Treetops on (01491) 413336 to arrange a visit and book your place.

Treetops Nursery is ideal for working parents. It is located close to Henley railway station and is open from 7.30am to 6pm.