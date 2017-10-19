Celebrating

Half-hourly train service to return to village in new year
A HALF-HOURLY train service on the Henley branch ... [more]
Thursday, 19 October 2017
THE Sonning Common Business Collaboration will mark its fourth anniversary at a meeting at the Butcher’s Arms Pub in Blounts Court Road on October 30 from 10.30am to noon.
The guest speaker will business and life coach Suzanne Mountain. To attend costs £3.
To book, email kathrynfell
photography@hotmail.co.uk
19 October 2017
More News:
Half-hourly train service to return to village in new year
A HALF-HOURLY train service on the Henley branch ... [more]
Freedom of village given to award-winning bloom chief
A WOMAN who has led Goring to five Britain in ... [more]
Father and daughter complete night-time charity walk
A SUPERVISOR at a garden centre near Wargrave ... [more]
University Challenge winner stages fund-raising quiz night
A QUIZ night in Wargrave was staged by a ... [more]
POLL: Have your say