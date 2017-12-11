Community groups given Co-op grants

THREE community groups in the Sonning Common area have received grants from the Co-op’s community fund.

The Fish volunteer centre, a community transport service based in Kennylands Road, received about £2,500 which will go towards replacing its minibus.

Sonning Common Pre-School in Grove Road reeived £2,424 towards a new Forest School using its grant of £2,424.34.

The Ways and Means Trust, which is based at Manor Farm in Peppard, received about £2,500 which will go towards the wellbeing of its clients.

In addition, Stoke Row Primary School received £1,983, which will be used to install a greenhouse and low-lying sleepers to create a “nurturing garden”.

When a Co-op member buys branded products from food stores or a funeral plan they earn a five per cent reward for themselves with a further one per cent going to a local good cause of their choice.