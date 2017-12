THE Slough Gospel Choir performed at a Christmas fair at the Lashbrook House care home in Shiplake.

There were stalls selling handmade goods, cakes and make-up, a raffle and tombola.

Joan Lewis won a hamper donated by Waitrose in Twyford.

Chef David Baker wore a Father Christmas costume while other staff dressed up as fairy princesses and elves in costumes donated by the Kenton Theatre in Henley.

The event was raising funds for a sensory garden for the home’s residents.

Leisure and lifestyle co-ordinator Louise Light, said: “Everyone commented on how much they enjoyed the event.”

“Santa” David Baker is pictured with fairy princess Louise Light and Ashley Hickman as an elf.