Monday, 15 January 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Former cricketer at property sector celebration

Former cricketer at property sector celebration

FORMER England cricket captain David Gower was the special guest at a property sector event held at Leander Club in Henley last month.

The Thames Valley Property Forum’s First Tuesday Club Christmas lunch was sponsored by law firm Blandy & Blandy, which has offices in Hart Street, Henley, and surveyors Rider Levett Bucknall.

The figgy pudding lunch was attended by representatives of businesses and organisations including Reading FC, Henley Town Council, TA Fisher, Lichfields, Carter Jonas, Systra, Peter Brett Associates, Kier Group and the Thames Valley Science Park, the University of Reading, Savills, Barton Willmore and Samuel James.

Pictured, left to right, Matthew Battle, of UK Property Forums, Scott Witchalls, of Peter Brett Associates, Karen Jones, of Blandy & Blandy, David Gower and Michael Righton, of Rider Levett Bucknall.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33