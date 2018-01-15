Former cricketer at property sector celebration

FORMER England cricket captain David Gower was the special guest at a property sector event held at Leander Club in Henley last month.

The Thames Valley Property Forum’s First Tuesday Club Christmas lunch was sponsored by law firm Blandy & Blandy, which has offices in Hart Street, Henley, and surveyors Rider Levett Bucknall.

The figgy pudding lunch was attended by representatives of businesses and organisations including Reading FC, Henley Town Council, TA Fisher, Lichfields, Carter Jonas, Systra, Peter Brett Associates, Kier Group and the Thames Valley Science Park, the University of Reading, Savills, Barton Willmore and Samuel James.

Pictured, left to right, Matthew Battle, of UK Property Forums, Scott Witchalls, of Peter Brett Associates, Karen Jones, of Blandy & Blandy, David Gower and Michael Righton, of Rider Levett Bucknall.