Charity golf day

A GOLF day hosted by Henley pub company Brakspear is returning for a second year.

The tournament, which will take place at Henley Golf Club on April 27, is open to teams of four players from any Brakspear pub.

Only 22 teams can take part and places are allocated on a first come, first in basis.

The winning team will receive a trophy to display in their pub, while all members of the first four placed teams will also win prizes.

There is also a special prize for anyone who manages a hole in one.

Brakspear chief executive Tom Davies said: “Last year’s golf day was a great success so we we’re delighted to be running it again. It is back by popular demand from our licensees and their customers and we’re expecting places to fill quickly.”

Entry costs £180 per team (£45 per person) and includes 18 holes, a bacon roll on arrival, a pint of Brakspear and a sausage roll at the halfway hut before lunch and more beer back at the club house and the prize presentations. All players will also receive a selection of golf goodies.

To take part, visit any Brakspear pub and complete the registration form.

Last year’s winners was the Red Lion at Cholsey, with the Little Angel in Remenham and the Reformation in Gallowstree Common tying for second place.