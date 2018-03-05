Invesco to cut brands

A HENLEY investment company is to unify its business under one global brand.

Invesco, which is based at Perpetual Park, off Reading Road, will phase out its subsidiary brands Perpetual, PowerShares and Trimark by the end of the year.

The company says the move will not change any of its investment philosophies or processes.

Chief executive Marty Flanagan said: “Moving to a unified brand globally strengthens our ability to market our comprehensive range of capabilities more effectively and contributes to a consistent client experience across multiple markets.”