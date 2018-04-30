Monday, 30 April 2018

Hundreds at service of remembrance

HUNDREDS of people attended the annual service of remembrance organised by funeral directors A B Walker at Reading Minster.

The service was led by the Bishop of Reading, the Rt Rev Andrew Proud, and those attending included Richard Bennett, deputy lieutenant of Berkshire.

The readings were read by Janice Walker, the mother of A B Walker directors Julian and Matthew, and Mel Bloor.

Candles were lit in memory of loved ones who had died.

Julian Walker said the service was an opportunity for the bereaved to be together to gain comfort and inspiration.

