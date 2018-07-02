THE next meeting of the Sonning Common Business Collaboration will take place at the Butcher’s Arms pub in Blounts Court Road on Monday, July 16.

The speaker will be Kate Stinchcombe, from Coconut PR, who will talk about public relations for small businesses and sole traders.

The group is for independent traders and small businesses. It costs £3 to attend a meeting. To reserve a place, email kathrynfell

photography@hotmail.co.uk