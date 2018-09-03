Cafe switch

Council needs more land to meet housing need, says developer
HUNDREDS of extra homes need to be built in South ... [more]
Monday, 03 September 2018
THE Menza café and bar at Henley Rughy Club has taken over the management of the club’s bar and café from Corner 81, run by catering company 81 Events.
Sam Sidders of 81 Events will continue to provide the club’s pre-match lunches and catering for fine dining events.
03 September 2018
