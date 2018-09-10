Cheaper beer

THE price of food and drink at the Catherine Wheel in Hart Street, Henley, will be cut by 7.5 per cent for the day on Thursday.

The Wetherspoons pub is marking Tax Equality Day, which is designed to highlight the benefit of a VAT reduction in the hospitality industry.

At present, all food and drink sold in pubs is subject to 20 per cent VAT compared with supermarkets which benefit from a zero rate.