Monday, 17 September 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Home opens

AN open day will be held at the Thamesfield retirement village in Wargrave Road, Henley, on Thursday between 11am and 2pm.

Visitors will be able to explore the riverside gardens and see the communal facilities, including a restaurant, bar and function room, as well as talk to residents.

Refreshments will be available. To book, call 01372 383950.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33