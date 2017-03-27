New bus route extension plan

A ROUTE has been drafted for a new bus serving Whitchurch and Whitchurch Hill.

Going Forward, which hopes to replace Thames Travel’s 143 from the villages to Reading via Pangbourne, says it would extend the journey to start at Goring.

From there, the bus would travel to Whitchurch and Whitchurch Hill via Basildon Park and Pangbourne. It would then go to Reading via Crays Pond, Goring Heath, Kidmore End and Caversham, which the 143 does not serve.

The company, which is run on a non-profit basis, is drafting a timetable and would like to hear suggestions from regular bus users. Call 07484 605888 or email littlebluebus

@yahoo.com