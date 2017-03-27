Monday, 27 March 2017

Advertise with us
Book an ad

New bus route extension plan

A ROUTE has been drafted for a new bus serving Whitchurch and Whitchurch Hill.

Going Forward, which hopes to replace Thames Travel’s 143 from the villages to Reading via Pangbourne, says it would extend the journey to start at Goring.

From there, the bus would travel to Whitchurch and Whitchurch Hill via Basildon Park and Pangbourne. It would then go to Reading via Crays Pond, Goring Heath, Kidmore End and Caversham, which the 143 does not serve.

The company, which is run on a non-profit basis, is drafting a timetable and would like to hear suggestions from regular bus users. Call 07484 605888 or email littlebluebus
@yahoo.com

More News:

Latest video from

Young dancers hit the stage in Henley
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33