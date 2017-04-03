Girl keeps up campaign for village skate park

A TEENAGER is gathering support for her campaign to have a skate park and multi-use games area built in Whitchurch.

Mia Stovell, 13, has suggested installing the facility on disused land at the village green off Eastfield Lane.

She would like two obstacles, a half-pipe and a two-sided bank, which could be used by skateboarders, skaters and BMX and scooter riders, and a area for sports such as basketball.

Whitchurch Parish Council has said it is willing to consider the idea if Mia can prove there is widespread backing for it.

In a survey conducted by the council two years ago only 23 per cent of respondents favoured having a skate park on the site, although only one-fifth of residents replied. Mia has launched a petition which has been signed by 60 youngsters, most of whom are older pupils at the village primary school next to the green.

She is to seek more support from her classmates at Langtree School in Woodcote.

Her mother Maureen Anne O’Brien said: “It’s going to be a slow process but she feels positive about it for now.

“There is some concern about whether it would be supported but she has been advised to get as many signatures as possible.”

l Volunteers are needed to refurbish the old Polish chapel site off Manor Road in Whitchurch. Parish councillor Jonathan Steward wants to create a natural garden with a monument to the Polish refugees who lived at the former Coombe Park camp after the Second World War.