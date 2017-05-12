Businesses buy up baskets for summer show

MORE businesses and residents have signed up to support Henley in Bloom by buying summer hanging baskets.

A total of 84 baskets have now been sold to be put up around the town later this month by WindowFlowers, of Burnham.

Each one will contain purple, blue, white and red flowers that are pollen-rich to help provide a food source for bees and other pollinating insects.

Mayor Kellie Hinton, who chairs Henley in Bloom, said it was good to see the Henley Standard’s Buy a Basket campaign gathering momentum.

She said: “I said in my mayoral speech it would be a year for recreation and amenities, parks and Bloom.

“I would like the town to look wonderful and encourage as many people as possible to buy a basket.

“What always surprises me is the number of people who order the baskets despite not living in the town entre.

“They want to contribute and I think that’s special. You would struggle to find that anywhere but Henley.”

Graham Steward, who runs the Bird in Hand pub in Greys Road, has ordered four baskets as usual. He said: “The baskets always look marvellous. The more baskets you can see in the town the better it looks and it’s nice when they all match.”

Waitrose in Bell Street, has ordered three baskets.

Elaine Campbell, partner co-ordination manager for the branch, said they complemented the shop’s own displays.

She said: “Obviously it does make our frontage look nice. We have displays from our own horticultural range and some windowboxes.

“I think it’s about being part of the town and joining in with everyone else.”

Clare Willis, practice administrator at Frost Borneo Optometrists, has ordered one basket for the business in Hart Street.

She said: “We always support the scheme and the Christmas tree scheme. It’s nice to support the town. The baskets look good and we want to make Henley a nice place for visitors.

“When you’re driving through Henley and see the lovely flowers in Falaise Square in the summer it looks really lovely and attractive.”

Pizza Express in Market Place will have four hanging baskets.

Manager Andy Taylor said: “Because of our position at the top of the market square it helps us to catch customers’ eye. It also helps us to blend in with the rest of the businesses that are taking part in the scheme.

“We want the combination of being part of the community while enhancing the look of the market square.”

The baskets will include purple surfinia, white surfinia, red fuchsia marinka, golden bidens aurea, blue scaevola and blue salvia victoria.

They will be delivered in late May and they will stay up until September. The company will water the baskets throughout.

Each basket costs £60. the same price as last year. Any business or group of residents ordering more than 10 baskets will be entitled to a discount. A bracket to hang a basket costs £26.40

To order a basket, call Becky Walker at Henley Town Council on (01491) 576982 or email her at b.walker@henleytowncouncil.gov.uk