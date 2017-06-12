Fireworks fund grows

AN appeal to save Henley’s annual summer fireworks display is more than halfway towards its target.

Campaigners have raised about £7,000 to ensure the event goes ahead as usual on the Saturday of this year’s Henley Royal Regatta.

The display, which has been a tradition for more than 100 years, costs about £12,000 to stage.

Henley Town Council has pledged £3,000 while Leander Club has given £500 and at least £1,500 has been raised through bucket collections. There have also been a number of donations from businesses and individuals.

Town councillor Will Hamilton, who is leading the appeal, said: “Everything is going in the right direction.

“We’ve raised a lot in a relatively short time thanks to the generosity of some very kind people, all of whom will be credited when the appeal is successful and everything is in place.

“There is still a lot of hard work to go but I am confident that we will be successful.”

Donations can be sent to Lloyds Bank account number 18827960, sort code 30-80-54.