Homes fight

RESIDENTS of Wargrave and Charvil have been invited to public meetings to discuss opposition to development in the area.

Seven site in Wargrave and five in Charvil are among 200 being considered for inclusion in Wokingham Borough Council’s local plan, which will propose where new housing, business and leisure developments should go over the next 20 years.

The Campaign to Protect Local Wokingham was formed in response to fears that this could lead to development of green belt land and the rural spaces between settlements.

The meetings will be held at Loddon Hall in Twyford tomorrow (Saturday) at 10am and Wednesday at 7pm.