Monday, 30 April 2018

Funding confirmed

START-UP funding for a children’s centre in Benson has been confirmed.

Oxfordshire County Council has awarded Benson Little Acorns a grant of £22,000 over two years.

Mark Gray, the village’s representative on the council, told a Benson Parish Council meeting that he had secured the cash.

The centre, which would cater for children up to the age of five, would be based at the youth hall in Oxford Road, the parish hall in Sunnyside and the canon’s room in St Helen’s Church.

It  will cost about £20,500 a year to run and some parish councillors and residents are concerned that the parish would have to take on the full cost after two years.

• The Benson and Watlington annual parish meetings will be held on Thursday, May 10 and 17 respectively (and not Tuesdays as we reported last week).

