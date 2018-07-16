Monday, 16 July 2018

Pressure on parks

PUBLIC parks are under unprecedented pressure, says the vice-president of the Henley-based Open Spaces Society.

Paul Clayden told the society’s annual meeting in London that the Countryside Act 1968 was intended to protect and improve the countryside close to people’s homes but was now being undermined.

He said: “The Act empowered local authorities to create country parks so that people could enjoy informal recreation without having to travel far.

“However, in these cash-strapped times, local authorities are selling or neglecting their parks and are using them for inappropriate commercial activities.”

He added: “Parks are essential for our health and wellbeing — they enable us to get close to nature. It pays to invest in them.”

