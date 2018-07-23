Monday, 23 July 2018

Driver issues fine for ‘time wasting’

A VICTIM of Smart Parking, the company infamous for its enforcement of the parking system at Townlands Memorial Hospital development in Henley, has got his own back.

Martin Porter, from Fawley, was unfairly fined £60 after parking at the Bell Surgery while attending an appointment in November.

The 66-year-old builder refused to cough up and has been pursued by three debt collectors while the fine increased to £160 for non-payment.

He got so fed up receiving invoices that he sent the company one of his own asking for £160 for “wasting my time” — and this seems to have done the trick as the demands appear to have stopped.

Mr Porter says: “I’m giving them a taste of their own medicine. I get annoyed when these people go after old people.”

