I was hit with £60 parking fine while doing a good turn

A WOMAN was issued with a £60 parking fine after driving her sick lodger to hospital and spending 10 minutes waiting.

Clare Moore, 61, was penalised after taking Dominique Varker to Townlands Memorial Hospital in Henley when she was suddenly taken ill on Easter Sunday.

Miss Varker was unable to be seen until later so the women then left but less than two weeks later Ms Moore was sent a fine notice.

She is among dozens of patients who have complained to the Henley Standard about being issued with unfair fines at the hospital with many having been sent letters threatening them with court action if they refuse to pay.

Ms Moore, who is retired, says that although she didn’t enter her details as she never got out of her car, she left within the grace period so should not have been fined.

She said: “My lodger, who spoke little English, needed to go to the minor injuries unit. I parked in a space out the front and waited in my car for a maximum of 10 minutes worrying about her. I thought I would hang around in case I had to go in and help her. She came out after 10 minutes and said she was going to have to come back later.

“We went back home and her friend took her to the hospital in the evening.”

Ms Moore, who was living in Cromwell Road, Henley, at the time, said she only paid the fine because she feared it would rise if she didn’t.

She said: “I paid it after a few days. I’m that kind of person. I thought if they say I owe it then I must do. I didn’t like the tone of the letter, it was so intimidating — £60 is a lot of money for me but I don’t like threatening letters.

“I had drawn a line under it but when I saw an article in the Henley Standard I thought it was worth adding my story. I’d like to do something about it.”

