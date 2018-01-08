Six homes proposed at former restaurant on main road

SIX houses could be built on the site of a former restaurant.

Developer JPP Land, of Wargrave, wants to demolish the former Nakhon Thai on the A4074 Reading Road in Cane End, which closed in late 2016.

The new development would include four detached and two semi-detached houses all with vehicular access from the main road.

The company says that it has liaised with residents and Kidmore End Parish Council before submitting an application to South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority.

It says that despite the restaurant being marketed, no one has expressed an interest in taking it over.

A design and access statement by architects the Edwards Irish Partnership, of Wokingham, says the development would make good use of the half-acre site.

It says: “The opportunity exists to replace a large open area of tarmac and, for the most part, a nondescript large building, both of which add nothing to the site’s location within the Chilterns Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, with a more sensitive residential scale development which has been integrated into landscape proposals and would elevate the site into one more fitting to the character of the AONB.”

A spokesman for the developer said: “We would like to thank those members of the community who took the time to give us their feedback on the proposals, which has helped us to refine and improve our plans before submitting the application. We have strived to introduce a scheme that will make a positive contribution to the special character of the area.”

The 78-seat restaurant was originally a pub called the Fox Inn, run by Punch Taverns.

It then became a number of different restaurants, all of which were unsuccessful. Before becoming the Nakhon Thai, it was known as the Palm Tree, which served Indian food.

A decision should be made by the district council by February 14.