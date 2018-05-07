Unlicensed

Appeal court rejects final bid to scupper hydro plant
A FINAL bid to prevent the construction of a ... [more]
Monday, 07 May 2018
A MAN has been ordered to pay more than £1,000 after he admitted keeping an animal boarding establishment without a licence.
Simon Herbert, of Simon’s Pet Services, of Cane End, pleaded guilty at Oxford Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.
He was fined £300 and ordered to pay £700 in costs and a £30 victim surcharge.
07 May 2018
A FINAL bid to prevent the construction of a ... [more]
I help young people to be healthy and employable
PENNY SNOWDEN wants to help young people become ... [more]
Man who lost bowel to illness climbs Mount Snowdon
A MAN who had his bowel surgically removed after ... [more]
