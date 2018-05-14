Kennels boss fined

THE owner of a boarding kennels has been ordered to pay more than £1,000 after admitting looking after dogs without a licence.

Simon Herbert, 50, of Simon’s Pet Services in Cane End, was fined £300 and told to pay costs of £700 and a victim surcharge of £30 after pleading guilty at Oxford Magistrates’ Court.

He was prosecuted by South Oxfordshire District Council after it investigated four complaints from dog owners whose pets had boarded at the kennels in 2016.

The complaints related to a death of one dog, the escape of two more from the premises and the physical and emotional care of a puppy.

The council found Herbert had breached his licence conditions and when he tried to renew it last year his application was refused and he did not appeal.

In September, the council was contacted by a dog owner whose pet had boarded at Simon’s Pet Services in previous weeks.

Herbert admitted that he had cared for between four and six dogs overnight without a licence.

The council said: “Anybody looking after animals has a legal and moral duty to provide a decent level of care.

“We will prosecute anybody who doesn’t maintain the levels of care expected by the council and by the pets’ owners.”