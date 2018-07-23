Monday, 23 July 2018

Eight fire crews battle field blaze

Eight fire crews battle field blaze

EIGHT fire crews battled a blaze on farmland in Kidmore End.

They were called to a field off Chalkhouse Green Road at about 3pm yesterday (Sunday) after a bonfire spread. Firefighters used hose reels and beaters to contain the fire, which affected about six hectares of land.

Plumes of smoke could be seen from surrounding villages including Sonning Common and Chalkhouse Green.

Last Saturday (14) more than 800 sq m of land was destroyed at Ewelme Down Farm due to a field fire.

For more, see this week’s Henley Standard.

