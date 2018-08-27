Faster speed

Residents unhappy with plans to ‘squeeze’ in home
PLANS to build an infill house in Sonning Common ... [more]
Monday, 27 August 2018
FIBRE optic broadband is being installed in Cane End between August 31 and September 4.
Drivers on the A4074 will be directed using stop and go boards while BT workmen install the high-speed cables in the road.
This will cover the area between Deadman’s Lane and Horsepond Road.
27 August 2018
More News:
Residents unhappy with plans to ‘squeeze’ in home
PLANS to build an infill house in Sonning Common ... [more]
Strongman display pulls in crowds at school fun day
HUNDREDS of people attended a fun day in aid of ... [more]
POLL: Have your say