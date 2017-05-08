MEMBERS were in Henley market place on Saturday to help promote national GoCanoeing week and raise awareness of the club’s activities.

They spoke to members of the public and handed out leaflets. There were different types of boats on display, from entry level kayaks to racing craft, which illustrated the many different ways people can get active on the water.

Some of the keener passers-by took part in a fun challenge to see who could paddle the quickest over a set distance on the paddle machines.

Chris Pearson, club chairman, said: “Despite the chilly weather, there was a lot of interest from members of the public. It was a great opportunity to promote GoCanoeing week and also explain what we can offer at the club. We’d love to see more local people enjoying the wonderful places to paddle in and around Henley.”

National GoCanoeing week takes place from May 27 to June 4 with clubs across the country aiming to get people of all ages more active by taking up canoeing.

Henley Canoe Club will be running taster sessions in the daytime on Sunday, May 28 and in the evening of Thursday, June 1.

In addition, the adult, youth and junior members will be taking on the challenge of registering the distance they have paddled during the week to contribute towards the national target of 30,000 miles and £30,000 raised for Cancer Research UK.

For more information, visit