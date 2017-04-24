Monday, 24 April 2017

Advertise with us
Book an ad

Cracking time

Cracking time

Pupils at Caversham Prep School took part in an Easter egg competition to mark the end of the spring term.

Their decorated eggs were displayed in the front hall. The children also enjoyed an Easter egg hunt in the school garden.

This was followed by a spring concert in which all the children took part, performing to a packed audience of parents. They played music, sang, danced and recited poetry. The finale was a traditional parade of Easter bonnets made by the infant children.

Deputy headteacher Chris Neal said: “The children worked hard and performed their pieces magnificently to a very proud audience.”

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Cyclists ride into record books (TEST - DON'T PUBLISH)
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33