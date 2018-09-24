School tea raises £168 for charity

CAVERSHAM Preparatory school held its annual Macmillan Big Tea Afternoon.

Children and parents brought in cakes and after a welcome assembly parents enjoyed a catch-up after the summer holidays with a cup of tea and a piece of cake.

Headteacher Chris Neal said: “Macmillan Cancer Support is a special charity, so we are always eager to hold a Big Tea Afternoon at the beginning of each school year.”

“This year we raised £168.50 — a great afternoon!”