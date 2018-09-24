Monday, 24 September 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

School tea raises £168 for charity

School tea raises £168 for charity

CAVERSHAM Preparatory school held its annual Macmillan Big Tea Afternoon.

Children and parents brought in cakes and after a welcome assembly parents enjoyed a catch-up after the summer holidays with a cup of tea and a piece of cake.

Headteacher Chris Neal said: “Macmillan Cancer Support is a special charity, so we are always eager to hold a Big Tea Afternoon at the beginning of each school year.”

“This year we raised £168.50 — a great afternoon!”

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33