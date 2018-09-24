School tea raises £168 for charity

Youth club could be made homeless by asbestos find
THE youth club in Sonning Common has been left ... [more]
Monday, 24 September 2018
CAVERSHAM Preparatory school held its annual Macmillan Big Tea Afternoon.
Children and parents brought in cakes and after a welcome assembly parents enjoyed a catch-up after the summer holidays with a cup of tea and a piece of cake.
Headteacher Chris Neal said: “Macmillan Cancer Support is a special charity, so we are always eager to hold a Big Tea Afternoon at the beginning of each school year.”
“This year we raised £168.50 — a great afternoon!”
24 September 2018
More News:
Youth club could be made homeless by asbestos find
THE youth club in Sonning Common has been left ... [more]
Villagers warned to expect disruption from roadworks
RESIDENTS of Wargrave have been warned to expect ... [more]
Children (and adults) enjoy Treasure Island holiday club
MORE than 25 children attended a holiday club in ... [more]
POLL: Have your say