New care housing going up

WORK is progressing on new extra care housing in Caversham.

Reading Borough Council’s development of the site of the former Arthur Clark home in Albert Road will offer older people independence and on-site care and support.

Named Beechwood Grove, the accommodation is being built in partnership with A2Dominion and contractors Feltham Construction.

Demolition took place in February and piling work has now been completed before the building itself begins to take shape over the coming weeks.

Beechwood Grove, which is expected to open in autumn next year, will provide 43 flats for older people with an on-site care provider plus communal facilities and activities. Sixteen of the flats will be rented and the rest will be leased.

Councillor Rachel Eden, lead member for adult social care, said: “The way we grow older is changing. Every survey tells us people want to continue to live independently for as long as possible.

“Beechwood Grove will offer purpose-built individual homes for older people who want to continue to live fulfilling and active lives but with increased support and care on hand when they need it.”

Last year, there was a campaing against the design of the development. The Sympathetic Planning to Enhance Albert Road raised concerns about the height of the proposed building and its effect on neighbours.