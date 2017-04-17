Tuesday, 18 April 2017

Advertise with us
Book an ad

Woolaway leads way

STEVE WOOLAWAY claimed the top prize in Division 1 of the April Midweek Medal at Caversham Heath.

Woolaway finished with a net 70, one shot clear of runner-up Andy Horn on net 71. Third was Mark Reynolds on countback from Matthew Murphy, both with net 72. Murphy, who was in prime position with just two holes remaining, triple bogeyed both the remaining holes.

Division 2 winner was Garfield Bryant with net 72. Javier Dieguez was second and Tony Joyce third, on countback from Fung Yee Sarah Lau, both with net 75.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Cyclists ride into record books (TEST - DON'T PUBLISH)
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33