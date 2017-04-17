Woolaway leads way

STEVE WOOLAWAY claimed the top prize in Division 1 of the April Midweek Medal at Caversham Heath.

Woolaway finished with a net 70, one shot clear of runner-up Andy Horn on net 71. Third was Mark Reynolds on countback from Matthew Murphy, both with net 72. Murphy, who was in prime position with just two holes remaining, triple bogeyed both the remaining holes.

Division 2 winner was Garfield Bryant with net 72. Javier Dieguez was second and Tony Joyce third, on countback from Fung Yee Sarah Lau, both with net 75.