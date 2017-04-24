Monday, 24 April 2017

VEGETABLES, ornamental plants and plant supports from locally managed coppices will be on sale at a Beanpole Day in Caversham Court Gardens tomorrow (Saturday) from 10am to 3pm. Visitors will be able to learn about bee-friendly and wildlife gardening and there will be guided walks, activities for children and demonstrations. Enter the gardens on foot through the main entrance in Church Road or via the churchyard off The Warren. The refreshments kiosk will be open.

