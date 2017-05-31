Excellent rating for girls' school

AN independent school for girls in Caversham has been rated “excellent” .

Queen Anne’s School in Henley Road was praised for pupils’ academic achievement and personal development by the Independent Schools Inspectorate.

Inspectors who visited the school over two days in March found that pupils are educated to a high level in accordance with Queen Anne’s aim to promote excellence in all areas of education.

The ISI report said: “They acquire excellent levels of understanding and knowledge in lessons and demonstrate exceptional levels of performance and creativity in their extra-

curricular activities.”

The inspectors also found that pupils are ambitious, purposeful and inquisitive learners, extremely articulate and exceptional and creative performers in extra-curricular activities.

Pupils show respect and tolerance for different beliefs and diversity, excellent levels of confidence, supported by the school’s personal, social, health and economic education, wellbeing and BrainCanDo programmes, and a readiness to assume responsibility.

The inspectors also found that the girls demonstrate very good numeracy skills, have skills in the use of computers within the curriculum well above those expected for their age and avidly engage and demonstrate their musical talents and achieve national awards in music and drama.

Headmistress Julia Harrington said: “I am delighted that Queen Anne’s School has been rated ‘excellent’. It reaffirms our philosophy that high aspirations, combined with a positive approach to learning, creates an environment where girls can grow into motivated, decisive and self-assured individuals.

“Through this ‘no limits’ approach to their learning and development, the girls produce excellent results and outstanding achievements in every field.

‘I am also particularly pleased that the inspectors singled out our BrainCanDo programme, which I introduced four years ago.

“The school works with top universities in the fields of neuroscience, psychology and motivation in order to equip our teachers and the girls with strategies to help understand how our brains work and can work most effectively.

“The girls learn how to revise for exams, keep calm under pressure, handle competition positively and improve their memories.”