Fete raises £1,000 for local charities

A SPRING fete was held at Mapledurham playing fields in Caversham on Saturday.

Attractions included Wacky Wheelers buggies, pony rides, face-painting, stalls, a raffle, barbecue and a dog show.

The fete raised more than £1,000 for the Warren and District Residents’ Association and the Mapledurham Playing Fields Foundation.

Organiser Elisa Miles, who is a WADRA committee member and trustee of the foundation, said: “It was very well supported and the people I spoke to said it was a great day.”

Part of the fields off Woodcote Road will become the site of the Heights Free School following the decision by Reading Borough Council to sell a 2.4-acre plot in the north-west corner for £1.36 million.

The school has been based at temporary premises off Gosbrook Road since opening in 2014 to ease pressure on primary school places in Caversham.