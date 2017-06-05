Monday, 05 June 2017

Churches' summer fete

A CHURCH fete will be held at Caversham Court Gardens on Saturday, July 8 from 1pm.

The event is organised annually by St Peter’s and St John’s Churches in Caversham and St Margaret’s Church in Mapledurham.

This year’s attractions will include entertainment, refreshments, stalls and sideshows on the banks of the River Thames.

There will be music from the Tadley Band and performances by students from the Joanna Wright School of Dance and children’s entertainer Fred in the Shed. There will also be children’s races, games such as hoopla and hook-a-duck and chocolate and bottle tombolas.

Stalls will be selling books, plants, bric-a-brac, crafts, cakes, jams and preserves.

There will be a Pimm’s tent and Stevie’s Kitchen will be serving hot food while tea and ice cream will be on sale.

The afternoon will also include a grand draw, with prizes such as a £150 John Lewis voucher, a splash pool party, meals out and a cruise on the Thames.

