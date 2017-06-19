Nursery is top rated

CHILDREN and staff at Caversham Nursery School are celebrating after an education watchdog increased their rating from “good” to “outstanding”.

The Amersham Road school achieved the top ranking from Ofsted in all areas following the inspection last month.

The report said: “Senior leaders, governors and staff are committed to ensuring that ‘every moment matters’ for every child. Leadership is shared widely so that this excellent provision is continually developing.

“Continuous training and development for staff have secured very high standards in teaching, learning and assessment. As a result, children’s outcomes are outstanding.”

Inspectors also noted children with special educational needs and/or disabilities make excellent progress and additional support matches their individual needs very closely.