Monday, 19 June 2017

Sleep walking

A REMOVAL company from Caversham will be raising money for charity by attempting to carry a bedroom to the top of Ben Nevis.

Caversham Moves will join Barleycorn Removals, from Wallingford, in carrying a double bed and  two bedside tables to raise £5,000.

The team of eight will climb 1,345 metres above sea level to the summit this Saturday, weather permitting, for the Footsteps Foundation, which provides physiotherapy for children with neurological disabilities.

To donate, visit www.just
giving.com/fundraising/A-bed-up-Ben-Nevis

