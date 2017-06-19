Armed gang robs teens of jewellery by Thames

A GANG armed with a hammer, bottle and a knife robbed three teenagers near the River Thames in Caversham.

The victims were sitting on a metal platform at View Island, close to George Street, when they were targeted by the group of three boys.

The offenders, who all had their faces covered, demanded a metal necklace and bracelet from one victim and then searched all the boys’ bags before running off.

The robbery happened on Friday, June 2 between 4.45pm and 7pm. Two of the victims were aged 15 and one was 14.

Police recovered a bottle from a nearby bush.

The first offender is described as black, about 15 or 16 years old and 6ft to 6ft 2in. He had a stocky build and his face was covered from the eyes down, with his hood up. He was wearing a dark coloured hooded top, camouflage tracksuit bottoms and was carrying a knife.

The second offender is said to be white, about 15 or 16 years old and 6ft to 6ft 2in. He was slim, had his face covered from the eyes down, wearing a hooded top with the hood up. The hooded top had a camouflage design and he was wearing dark trousers. He was carrying a bottle, believed to be a large green Champagne bottle.

The third offender is described as white, about 15 or 16 years old and 5ft 6in. He had a large build and his face was covered with his left sleeve.

He had short brown hair, and was wearing a dark coloured windbreaker jacket with blue sleeves. He was also wearing dark coloured trousers and was carrying a hammer in his right hand.

Police are appealing for information, you can call Thames Valley Police on 101, the non-emergency number, and quote reference number 43170160362.