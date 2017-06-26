The Nerk Twins (alias The Beetles)

Village's 'last chance' to move under-sized and crumbling school
Monday, 26 June 2017
A PLAQUE has been unveiled at the Fox and Hounds pub in Gosbrook Road, Caversham, to commemorate a duo called the Nerk Twins who performed there in 1960.
Who were the pair to be given this honour?
None other than John Lennon and Paul McCartney. At the time of the
26 June 2017
