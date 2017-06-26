Monday, 26 June 2017

The Nerk Twins (alias The Beetles)

A PLAQUE has been unveiled at the Fox and Hounds pub in Gosbrook Road, Caversham, to commemorate a duo called the Nerk Twins who performed there in 1960.

Who were the pair to be given this honour?

None other than John Lennon and Paul McCartney. At the time of the gig the pub was run by McCartney’s cousin Betty Robins.

