Capaldi leads the way in weekend Stableford

THERE were pars and birdies galore in Division 1 of the weekend Stableford at Caversham Heath on Sunday.

Mike Capaldi recorded 11 pars and one birdie and halves of 20 and 21 points as he totalled 41 points. Runner-up Archie Smith recorded even more pars, 12, plus three birdies, but could only muster 40 points. Third was Matt Robertson on countback from Callum Peart, both with 39 points. Robertson rattled up 14 pars and two birdies while Peart had nine pars and four birdies. Peart lost his chance of glory after a bogey on the 16th and a double bogey on the last.

Former Reading FC player Kenny Price claimed the honours in Division 2 with 43 points. Luke O’Brien was second with 42 points and Simon Walker third with 40.

Division 3 winner was Adrian Ford with 37 points. Runner-up was Joseph Lawrence with 36 points and third was Jane Weller with 35.

Neil Scott took the Division 1 honours in the midweek medal with net 70. David Stankard was runner-up, on countback from Jose Fernandez-Moure, both with net 71.

Niall Ward won Division 2 with net 78, although he almost blew it with a quad bogey on the 16th hole and another one on the last hole. Caroline Dover was second with net 79 and third was Javier Dieguez on countback from John Holdsworth, both with net 80.

Mark Slater won a nine-hole Stableford competition on Friday of last week with 41 points. Second was Chris Stacey with 40 points and third was Barry Reynolds with 39 points.