IT is 42 years since the society was founded by Martyn Allies.

Its first meeting was held on October 7, 1975 and the society has continued since then with fortnightly lectures on topics of general interest, historical, geographical, cultural, or local, interspersed with visits to places of interest such as gardens, National Trust properties, theatres and the Proms and the Classical Spectacular at the Royal Albert Hall.

For many years one of the highlights of the year has been a five-day mini-holiday held during May. This year we went to Herefordshire and Worcestershire.

The last visit of the season was on June 21, the longest (and hottest) day of the year, when a coachload of us went to Compton Acres, a series of amazing gardens ranging from Italian to Japanese, from heather to woodland, all within 10 acres of land overlooking Poole harbour.

Because the day was not rushed and there was plenty of shade at different points none of us was overcome by the heat.

The general feeling was one of gratitude to Christine Bradbury, who organised the visit, and a desire to return again some day.

Despite the society’s name, membership is not confined only to folk living in Caversham Heights or Caversham and new members are always very welcome from wherever they happen to live.

For more information, call membership secretary and treasurer Carol Cozens on 0118 946 1509, or email

contact@cavershamheights.org

or visit the society’s website,

cavershamheights.org

Next season begins on Wednesday, September 20 with a talk on “The history of Thames Water” followed on October 4 by one on Trooper Potts VC.

Do come and join us. We look forward to greeting you.