Man attacked

Girls paddle 14 miles down Thames for African charity trip
TWO girls helped raise more than £14,000 for a ... [more]
Monday, 10 July 2017
A MAN was kicked in the head several times during an attack in Caversham.
Police said he 33-year-old victim was walking along the pedestrian bridge in Christ-
church Meadows when the incident happened at about 9.30pm on Saturday.
The attacker ran off when a member of the public stepped in.
10 July 2017
