Firefighters break into house to put out kitchen fire

FIREFIGHTERS were called to a house in Caversham after a mother and daughter fell asleep with food cooking on the hob.

They were called to the fire in a kitchen at a house in Mayfield Drive.

There was no response when the firefighters banged the door so they got into the house using a window accessed using a ladder.

They found food had been left cooking on the hob so they removed the pan and switched off the power.

The mother and daughter were uninjured and the only damage was to the pan.

Three crews attended the scene after a neighbour raised the alarm after noticing a burning smell coming from the house.

There was a smoke alarm in the property but it did not activate as it was incorrectly fitted. Before leaving two new alarms were fitted.

James Dowd, watch manager, from the crew that attended from Caversham Road Fire Station, said: “This incident reinforces the importance of never leaving cooking unattended.

“If you’re tired after a long day or if you’ve been drinking or taking medication, our advice is not to cook. If you lose your attention, a fire could easily spread and it could have damaging consequences: for you, your friends and your family.

“We also strongly advise you to check your smoke alarms once a week if possible, to make sure they can be there for you in your time of need.”