Bus route could go

CAVERSHAM and Emmer Green residents are being asked for their views on proposals to scrap a bus route.

Reading Borough Council is considering withdrawing its subsidy for Reading Buses’ Community Link service 28, which follows a circular route around the two areas then proceeds to the Tesco Express superstore at Kings Meadow, Reading town centre and western Reading.

The authority says it is poorly used and some stops, including one in Caversham Park Village, only attract between five and 10 passengers a day. If funding is removed, the service cannot survive on a commercial basis so would be wound up on March 31 next year.

To respond, visit www.reading.gov.uk/communitylink or write a letter to Transport Planning, Reading Borough Council, Civic Offices, Bridge Street, RG1 2LU before September 1.