Takeaway faces fine

A CHINESE takeaway in Caversham could be fined up to £60,000 after three of its employees were arrested by immigration officers.

The team, who arrived in three vans, raided Go Sing in Prospect Street at about 6pm on July 3 after receiving a tip-off claiming people were working there illegally.

A 36-year-old Chinese woman, who had entered the country illegally, and a 39-year-old Malaysian woman, who overstayed her visa, have been detained and are now facing deportation.

A 56-year-old Chinese man, who was also an illegal entrant, has been ordered to report to immigration enforcement on a regular basis while his case is processed.

The Home Office has warned Go Sing’s owners that they face a fine of up to £20,000 per arrest unless they can prove they carried out the appropriate checks on each of the trio’s right to work in the UK.

The restaurant was shut last week and a message on its answerphone said it was “closed for refurbishment”.